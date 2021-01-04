News
Saekano's Fumiaki Maruto Writes New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Writer Fumiaki Maruto and artist Sabu Musha launched a new manga titled Mixed Media Maiden in Shogakukan's Manga ONE app on Tuesday. The manga centers on an unlucky man who has a "divine intervention" from a "goddess of entertainment."
The app also revealed that Welcome to the NHK novel author Tatsuhiko Takimoto will draw a new manga with artist Aruta Kusui titled Isekai Nanpa (Different world's nanpa or literally, "Fantasy World Pickup Artist") on January 10.
Maruto is perhaps best known for writing the Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata (Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend) light novel series. The novels inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in January 2015 in Japan on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block, and a second series premiered on the same block in April 2017. An anime film titled Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata fine opened in Japan in October 2019. Within visual novels, Maruto is also well known for penning the story to the romantic drama White Album 2, which inspired its own 2013 TV anime.
Sources: Manga ONE, PR Times