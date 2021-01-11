Eiji Ohtsuka's Yakumo Hyakkai Manga Ends

Manga about Japanese folklore scholar Lafcadio Hearn launched in 2007

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine published the final chapter of Eiji Ohtsuka 's Yakumo Hyakkai manga on January 4. The same issue also published the first chapter of Ohtsuka and Hosui Yamazaki 's new Kudan no Pistol manga.

Yakumo Hyakkai centers on real-life scholar Lafcadio Hearn, also known as Koizumi Yakumo, who studied Japanese folklore. Ohtsuka describes the manga as his third manga featuring native Japanese folklore and legends, after Hokushin Denki and Kijima Nikki .

Ohtsuka launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic CHARGE magazine in 2007, and it switched to Young Ace in 2009 after Comic CHARGE ceased publication. The manga serialized irregularly since then. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in 2017.

Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2002. The two then moved the manga to Young Ace in 2009. The manga started a reboot in Young Ace in June 2017. Kadokawa released the 28th volume on December 28. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America. The company published the first 14 volumes of the manga, and then began re-releasing the manga in omnibus volumes in 2015. The company announced in 2019 that it would continue to release the manga in omnibus form.

