Samurai Shodown Game Gets Xbox Series X|S Release on March 16

SNK announced on Friday that it will release the Xbox Series X|S version of its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) fighting game on March 16. Koch Media will release a physical edition of the game in North and South America. The company is also streaming a trailer.

Those who have the Xbox One version of the game will be able to update for free to the Xbox Series X|S version with Smart Delivery.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan in December 2019 and in the West in February 2020. The arcade version of the game debuted in October 2019, and the game then launched for Stadia in November 2019. The game launched for the PC in June 2020. Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event announced the game in September 2018.

The game's Season Pass 1 includes DLC characters Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu. Season Pass 2 includes DLC characters Mina, Sogetsu, Iroha, and Warden from Ubisoft 's For Honor game. The Season Pass 3 will include Cham Cham and The Last Blade 2 character Hibiki Takane. Both characters will release in March.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game enables up to 10 players to play multiplayer online. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V. The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.

Source: Press release