Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception, Mask of Truth Games Removed from PlayStation Store in the West

The Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth strategy role-playing games were removed from the PlayStation store in Western countries. A representative for Atlus confirmed to video game website Gematsu that the games were removed because the company's licensing rights have expired.

DMM Games worked with its localization team ShiraVN (now Shiravune) to release AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth games on PC via Steam in January 2020.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth launched in North America and Europe for PS4 and PS Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game is also getting an anime adaptation.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights. Publisher Shiravune released the Utawarerumono : Prelude to the Fallen remake of AQUAPLUS ' original Utawarerumono : Chiriyukumono e no Komoriuta game on PC via Steam on January 22.

Source: Gematsu