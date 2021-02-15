HIDIVE Streams Locke the Superman Anime Film on February 22

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Locke the Superman anime film on February 22 at 12:30 p.m. EST in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the film, and it describes the story:

In a distant future, Locke, whose psionic powers blur the line between human and god, drifts aimlessly through space and time. But after centuries of isolation and obscurity, Locke is visited by Colonel Yamaki, who conscripts him into a burgeoning galactic war. There Locke must battle devastating psychic soldiers controlled by the mysterious Lady Khan… even if it means facing down a menace that has been engineered to obliterate him completely.

Hiroshi Fukutomi ( Battle Angel , Those Who Hunt Elves 2 ) directed the 1984 Locke the Superman anime film. The anime adapts Yuki Hijiri 's original manga of the same name.

The film spawned a series of original video anime sequels, and the original manga is still serializing.

Central Park Media previously licensed the anime. Discotek Media later licensed and released the film on DVD in 2012.



Source: HIDIVE