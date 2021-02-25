Shiravune to Release Dōkyūsei Visual Novel Remake in English, Chinese

Game series inspired multiple adult, all-ages OVAs, TV anime

Tokyo-based visual novel localization company Shiravune announced on Friday that it will release DOUKYUUSEI: Classmates (working title), the remake of Elf 's Dōkyūsei (Classmates) dating sim game, in English and Chinese. Shiravune plans to release the game in late 2021 as a Johren exclusive.

Fanza Games' DiGiNation brand developed the remake, which released on PC in Japan on Friday . Shiravune describes the game's story:

Our hero has spent the first half of his summer engaging in meaningful, productive labor.

Now he's flush with cash. Time to go pick up chicks!

Hit on some outrageous babes, get to know 'em, and come together on a deeper level.

Summer's back. Back again!

This is a full remake of the 1992 PC game DOUKYUUSEI.

Elf released the the original game in 1992, followed by a Dōkyūsei 2 sequel in 1995, followed by the Kakyūsei game in 1996, and the Kakyūsei 2 game in 2004. Like other dating sims, the games present a variety of girls that the playable main character can romance, primarily by going on activities with the girl in specific times that the player must learn through interacting with the girls.]

The remake is based on a Windows re-release in 1999.

The games all inspired both adult and all-ages OVAs and television anime adaptations. The first game inspired the End of Summer four-episode OVA in 1994 and the adult Dōkyūsei: Climax OVA in 1995. Dōkyūsei inspired a 12-episode adult OVA 1996 (this was also aired on TV in Japan with the adult scenes removed), and the Dōkyūsei 2 Special: Sotsugyōsei OVA in 1999. Kakyūsei inspired the Elf ban Kakyūsei (literally " Elf -version Kakyūsei," the title distinguishes the anime from the similarly titled but unrelated OVA by Pink Pineapple ) four-episode OVA in 1997 (only the last episode has adult content), and an all-ages TV anime in 1999. Kakyūsei 2 inspired an all-ages TV anime in 2004, the adult Kakyūsei 2: Anthology OVA in 2006, and the adult Kakyūsei 2: Sketchbook OVA in 2007.

The series is not to be confused with Asumiko Nakamura 's similarly-titled Dōkyūsei boys-love manga or the manga's 2016 anime film adaptation.

Source: Press release