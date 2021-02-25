Vocaloid Virtual Idol Hatsune Miku Has Animated Series in Development

Crypton Future Media told the Deadline entertainment news service that it is co-developing an original animated series for its Vocaloid virtual idol Hatsune Miku. Besides the animated series, Crypton Future Media , the entertainment company Graphic India (The Legend of Hanuman, 18 Days), and the brand licensor Carlin West Agency are also planning "an original series of Webtoons and comics."

According to Deadline, the projects will "enter the story of the 'Mikuverse' that will combine live-action, animation and music." It adds that the companies are developing "a modern, entertaining story with an exciting new look for Hatsune Miku." Graphic India's co-founder and CEO Sharad Devarajan, and Carlin West Agency's namesake founder and CEO Carlin West, are creating the new series, and both are serving as executive producers with Crypton Future Media founder and CEO Hiroyuki Itō.

Crypton Future Media developed Hatsune Miku from Yamaha 's Vocaloid voice synthesizer software technology. The name refers to both the software voicebank and its anthropomorphic mascot, who is marketed as a virtual idol. Hatsune Miku has opened for Lady Gaga and was slated to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year, before its cancellation due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

