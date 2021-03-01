Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake Game Gets 2021 Release Window

The official Twitter account for Panzer Dragoon : Remake ⁠— Sega and Polish game developer/publisher Forever Entertainment's remake of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon game — revealed on Saturday that the Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake game⁠ will launch in 2021.

The original game released for Sega Saturn in March 1996. Forever Entertainment announced the remake in 2018.



The Panzer Dragoon : Remake ⁠game launched for the Nintendo Switch on March 26 and for Google 's Stadia gaming service on June 1. Limited Run Games released the game's physical version in both standard and limited classic editions. The game then launched on Steam and GOG on September 26 and on PlayStation 4 on September 28. It released on Xbox on December 11.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake is a "refreshed" version of the original game with new graphics and other modifications.

Sega 's original Panzer Dragoon game launched for Sega Saturn in 1995. The game then launched for PC in 1997 and received a PlayStation 2 port in 2006. The prequel game Panzer Dragoon II Zwei debuted for Sega Saturn in 1996. Panzer Dragoon Saga then launched for Sega Saturn in 1998. The most recent installment in the game series, Panzer Dragoon Orta , launched for Xbox in 2002.