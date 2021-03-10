Funimation Streams Shironeko Project Zero Chronicle, Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Anime's English Dubs

All 12 episodes of both anime currently stream in English

Funimation began streaming all 12 episodes of the English dub for Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle , the television anime of Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game, on Wednesday. The company also began streaming all 12 episodes of the English dub for Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater , the television anime of Yasuyuki Kosaka 's Hōkago Teibō Nisshi manga on Tuesday.

The English cast for Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle includes:

Felecia Angelle is directing the dub . Briana Villarreal is the ADR engineer and assistant director. Rawly Pickens is the mix engineer. Chris Sabat is producing the dub . Aaron Dismuke is writing the script. Benjamin Tehrani and James Baker are in charge of ADR prep. Nazeeh Tarsha is the talent coordinator.

The anime premiered in Japan on AT-X in April 2020.. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The English cast for Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater includes:

Jonathan Klein is directing the dub at Central Command Studios . Tyler Walker is supervising the script, and Leah Clark and Kristen McGuire are writing the script. Austin Sisk is in charge of ADR prep. Geoff Bisente and Scott Brewster are the Recording engineers . New Generation Pictures, Inc. is producing the dub .

The anime premiered in April 2020. The fourth episode was originally scheduled for last April, but then premiered in July 2020 after the anime restarted its broadcast after a delay due to COVID-19. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

