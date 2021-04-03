Minori Chihara Ends Singing Career This Year But Continues Voice Acting Career

Singer, voice actress to perform 2-day concert in August

Voice actress and singer Minori Chihara posted on her blog on Friday that she will end her career as a singer at the end of the year, but she will continue her career as a voice actress. Chihara will perform a two-day concert on August 7 and 8.

Chihara stated she started to reconsider her future as she reached a turning point at the age of 40 during the coronavirus pandemic, and started to think, "maybe only the road of musical performance is not all of me." She added, "In order to live more like myself, I am thinking about challenging myself to do work that connects people with smiles while also moving forward."

Chihara debuted as a voice actress and singer in 2004. She is best known for playing Yuki Nagato in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and Chiaki Minami in Minami-ke . She has also performed theme songs for The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Beyond the Boundary , Violet Evergarden , and Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet , among many others.



Image via Minori Chihara 's blog