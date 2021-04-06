SSSS.Gridman Anime's Butler Cafe, Sengoku Period Manga Spinoffs End

Both manga launched in May last year

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine published the final chapters of Misaki Sako's Shinseiki Chūgakusei no Shitsuji Cafe (The Neon Genesis Junior High School Students' Butler Cafe) and Yūki Tamura's Sengoku Gridman (Warring States Gridman) manga on Tuesday. Both manga are spinoffs of Trigger 's SSSS.Gridman anime.

The second and final volume of Shinseiki Chūgakusei no Shitsuji Cafe will ship on June 8. In addition, the magazine also revealed that Sako will launch a manga adaptation of the novel series Kinshirō no Tsuma desu ga by author Atsushi Kagurazaka ( Taishō Yakyū Musume ) in the magazine's next issue on May 6.

The manga's story begins with Rikka waking up one day with her family's junk shop turned into a butler cafe. The Neon Genesis Junior High Students serve as the butlers.

The manga launched in Monthly Shōnen Champion in May 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first volume last October.



Sengoku Gridman centers on a small land that possesses strange mechanical puppet technology, and uses it to construct puppet soldiers that patrol the perimeter of the castle. When the soldiers begin attacking people, a mysterious armored warrior appears.

The manga launched in Monthly Shōnen Champion in May 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 8.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The SSSS.Gridman anime is inspiring the SSSS.Dynazenon anime project, which recently premiered on April 2. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

