Bandai Namco Announces Pac-Man 99 Online Multiplayer Game for Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new online multiplayer game titled Pac-Man 99 on Nintendo Switch for free digitally and exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members on Wednesday. The company began streaming an announcement trailer:

Arika is developing the game, in which 99 players compete to be the last one standing in a new version of the Pac-Man game. Players can send Jammer Pac-Man to opponents by eating Power Pellets and ghosts.

There will be paid DLC at launch that includes an offline CPU battle mode, private matches, score challenges, time-attack challenges, and 20 alternate skins of other Bandai Namco Entertainment games such as Dig Dug and Galaga. The DLC will be available individually and in a bundle.

Bandai Namco launched the PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle game on Google Stadia on November 17.

Bandai Namco Research launched the Pac-Mac Geo game last October on iOS and Android in 170 countries. The action game lets players play Pac-Man on real-world maps with road map data from Google Maps.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.