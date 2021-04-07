News
Bandai Namco Announces Pac-Man 99 Online Multiplayer Game for Nintendo Switch

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches free to Nintendo Switch Online members on Wednesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new online multiplayer game titled Pac-Man 99 on Nintendo Switch for free digitally and exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members on Wednesday. The company began streaming an announcement trailer:

Arika is developing the game, in which 99 players compete to be the last one standing in a new version of the Pac-Man game. Players can send Jammer Pac-Man to opponents by eating Power Pellets and ghosts.

There will be paid DLC at launch that includes an offline CPU battle mode, private matches, score challenges, time-attack challenges, and 20 alternate skins of other Bandai Namco Entertainment games such as Dig Dug and Galaga. The DLC will be available individually and in a bundle.

Bandai Namco launched the PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle game on Google Stadia on November 17.

Bandai Namco Research launched the Pac-Mac Geo game last October on iOS and Android in 170 countries. The action game lets players play Pac-Man on real-world maps with road map data from Google Maps.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Source: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
