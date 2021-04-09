Deadly Premonition 2 Game Gets PC Release on Steam This Year

Game launched physically, digitally for Switch worldwide on July 10

Rising Stars Games' parent company Thunderful Group revealed in its 2020 annual report on Tuesday that Rising Star Games, Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, and Toybox 's Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise game will get a release for PC via Steam this year. The game is the sequel to the the Deadly Premonition game.

The game launched physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch worldwide on July 10.

Swery directed and designed the open-world mystery game. He also wrote the screenplay with Kenji Goda. Tomio Kanazawa produced the game. Yukiya Matsuura was the lead designer, Syuhо̄ Imai was the art director, Satoshi Ōkubo was the sound designer, and Hideto Suzuki was the lead programmer.

Rising Star Games describes the new game:

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is an open-world game set in the small town of Le Carré. Your story starts in Boston, where it turns out FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan will have to revisit the case he thought was solved in 2005. You will be solving various murders and crimes while jumping between 2005 and 2019 in true Deadly Premonition fashion.

Rising Star Games published the game in the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand, while Toybox published the game in Japan and Asia.

The original Deadly Premonition game shipped for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. The game received a director's cut edition for the PS3 and PC in 2013. The game debuted for Switch with the title Deadly Premonition Origins in September 2019.

Source: Thunderful Group's 2020 annual report via Gematsu