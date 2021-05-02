Sentai Filmworks Licenses RahXephon Anime With BD Release in July

Section23 Films revealed on Tuesday that Sentai Filmworks has licensed the RahXephon anime, and plans to release the anime on Blu-ray Disc in a Steelbook edition on July 20. The release will include both the English dub and English subtitles. The release will include the RahXephon: Pluralitas Concentio film.

Section23 Films describes the story:

For 15 years, the human race has fought an ongoing battle against the Mu, the alien invaders who have trapped the city of Tokyo inside an impenetrable dome where time flows in a different path and the mind-wiped citizens have no idea that their city has been conquered. But as Earth's military begins to briefly breech the walls, one young man starts to realize that something is very wrong. That nothing is quite as it seems. And when he makes contact with a woman from outside, he learns that he, himself, is somehow at the center of the entire alien plan. A plan that will literally re-write reality itself. Prepare for an epic saga of love, war and time as the complete television series and feature film versions of the anime classic are unleashed in the ultimate steelbook collection of RAHXEPHON .

The anime originally aired in 2002 for 26 episodes. Yutaka Izubuchi ( Star Blazers 2199 ) directed the anime at BONES .

ADV Films originally released the series on DVD in 2003, and again in 2005, 2008, and 2009.

Other planned releases in July for Sentai Filmworks and Section23 Films include Blu-ray Disc releases of Knights of Sidonia ; the live-action School-Live! the Movie film; The Fruit of Grisaia , The Labyrinth of Grisaia , and The Eden of Grisaia ; MM! ; and Chihayafuru 3 . The Chihayafuru 3 release will include an English dub.



