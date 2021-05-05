DLE Reveals Yoshimaho: Yoshi Yoshi Magic Original Anime

Anime centers on protagonist transported to parallel world in 5-year-old body at day care center

DLE announced on Wednesday that it, ABC Frontier, marketing company Mash, and production company helo.inc ( Watanuki-san Chi to , Watanuki-san Chi no ) are producing an original anime project titled Yoshimaho: Yoshi Yoshi Magic .

In the anime, the protagonist is overworked and always exhausted by daily life, and yearns for comfort and solace. They want to be kindly praised and healed. They think, "Children have it nice because they're spoiled." The protagonist wants to escape from reality, and so they go to a store and purchase a blue pacifier. When they put the pacifier in their mouth, it emits a strange light, and it magically transports the protagonist to another world. The protagonist is now in the body of a five-year-old child, and spends time at a day care center where there are many handsome men who are caregivers there. The caregivers use the "There, There Magic" to soothe the children at the day care center.

The anime will be shot from a first-person point-of-view, and the voice actors will use dummy-head microphones to record their lines.

The anime stars:

Kentarō Kumagai as Jun



Takuya Satō as Sana



Sōma Saitō as VI



Toshiki Masuda as Kai



Shunichi Toki as Ikkei (name romanization not confirmed)



Tarusuke Shingaki as Ōkami (name romanization not confirmed)



Yoshimaho Project is credited with the original work. Kokone Nata is the character designer, and Yūki Takabayashi ( Love Rice , Love Rice 2 ) is the scriptwriter.

Source: Press release