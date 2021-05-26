Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Remakes Launch on November 19, Followed by Legends: Arceus on January 28, 2022

The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday that it will release the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remake games worldwide for Nintendo Switch on November 19, and the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game worldwide for Switch on January 28, 2022.

The company also revealed that the Pokémon Home app will get an update introducing the Catch Calendar, which allows users to view their Pokémon arranged by the dates they caught them. Users will also be able to view Pokémon from different camera angles.

ILCA ( Pokémon Home ) is developing the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl remakes. ILCA's Yuichi Ueda and GAME FREAK 's Junichi Masuda are directing the games. The original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games launched for the DS in Japan in 2006, and in the West in 2007.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will feature a more open 3D style reminiscent of the Wild Area in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. The game will take place in the past of the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games. The story will also involve the mythical Pokémon Arceus. Starter Pokémon include Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawatt.

The cover art (pictured left) depicts Mount Coronet and the bygone Sinnoh region.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch in November 2019. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold.

