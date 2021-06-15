Super Robot Wars 30 Game Announced for PS4, Switch, PC

30th anniversary title launches this year with English version in Southeast Asia

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed Super Robot Wars 30 , the newest game in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy game series, on Tuesday. The game will ship for the PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam this year in both Japan and Southeast Asia (in English).

Play-Asia previously listed a game last year with the title "Super Robot Wars (30th Anniversary)" for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary on April 20 earlier this year.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Super Robot Wars X game in Japan and Southeast Asia for the PC and Nintendo Switch in January 2020. The game debuted for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2018. The game then received an English-localized release in Southeast Asia in April 2018. The game features the debut of mecha and characters from Gundam: Reconguista in G , Buddy Complex , Buddy Complex: Into the Skies of Tomorrow , Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water , and Mashin Eiyūden Wataru .

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Super Robot Wars V ( Super Robot Taisen V ) crossover game launched in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia also released the game for Switch and PC via Steam in English in Southeast Asia in October 2019. The Steam page for the PC version is listing the version as unavailable outside of Japan or Southeast Asia.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia YouTube channel via Otakomu



