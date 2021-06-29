Takayoshi Kuroda Launches New Buta no Fukushū Manga in July

Manga centers on bullied boy taking revenge in another world

The August issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on June 25 that Sau Nitō and Takayoshi Kuroda are launching a new manga titled Buta no Fukushū (The Pig's Revenge) in the magazine's next issue on July 26. Kuroda posted a photo of the magazine announcement on their Twitter account.

The magazine teases the manga with the tagline of "One boy bullied by his classmates takes his gruesome revenge in another world." The announcement also contains the text "You treated me like a pig. I'll kill every demonic classmate who ever bullied me." Kuroda is drawing the manga, and Nitō is writing.

Kuroda and Michiko Tōei recently ended their Antagonist manga in Monthly Comic Zenon on February 25.

Haro Aso and Kuroda launched the Imawa no Michi no Alice ( Alice on Border Road ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2015 as a spinoff of Aso's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga. The manga ended in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2018.