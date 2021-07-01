The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window BL Mystery Manga Gets Sequel Mini-Series

3-chapter manga launches on August 6

The official website for the television anime of Tomoko Yamashita 's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window boys-love supernatural mystery manga announced on Thursday that the original manga is getting a sequel mini-series. The three-chapter manga will launch in the September issue of Libre Publishing 's Monthly Magazine BExBOY on August 6 to commemorate this October's television anime.

SuBLime is releasing the original manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy bookstore clerk Kosuke Mikado has the ability to see ghosts and spirits, an ability he wishes he didn't have, since what he sees usually terrifies him. Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist whose supernatural powers are as strong as his social graces are weak, doesn't seem to fear anything, mortal or otherwise. When this odd couple gets together to solve the bizarre cases that come their way, their work methods may not be entirely safe for work!

Yamashita launched the original manga in Libre Publishing 's Monthly Magazine BExBOY in March 2013. Libre Publishing released the manga's ninth volume on September 10. SuBLime released the seventh volume digitally on October 27. The manga ended in the January issue of Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in December.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened on January 22. The film was previously scheduled to premiere on October 30, but was delayed until 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

JManga previously licensed and released Yamashita's Don't Cry Girl and Mo'some Sting manga in North America. Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love service is releasing Yamashita's Shinsouban Illumination manga. Yamashita serialized White Note Pad in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine from February 2015 to October 2016. Yamashita then launched the Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Different Country) manga in Feel Young in June 2017.