RWBY: Arrowfell Game's Trailer Reveals 2022 Release Details

WayForward streamed a teaser trailer on Friday for its, Rooster Teeth , and Arc System Works ' upcoming RWBY : Arrowfell game for the RWBY franchise . The video revealed that the game will debut in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will have a digital release as well as a physical release for select platforms.

The game's cast features the original RWBY cast:

Lindsay Jones as Ruby

as Ruby Kara Eberle as Weiss

as Weiss Arryn Zech as Blake

as Blake Barbara Dunkleman as Yang

Dale North is composing the game's score with vocals by Casey Lee Williams .

WayForward describes the game:

Occurring during the events of RWBY Volume 7, RWBY: Arrowfell is an original interactive chapter straight from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross , Miles Luna , and Eddy Rivas. Players will take control of Team RWBY — Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long — and switch between them on the fly in solo or multiplayer action (local or online) as they use their trademark weapons and semblances to stop a mysterious new threat in this side-scrolling, 2D adventure. As players explore Atlas, Mantle, and numerous surrounding environments, they will face off against the Creatures of Grimm and other enemies straight from the show, as well as never-before-seen threats. The team also crosses paths with familiar faces including General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives, plus a fearless new group of Huntresses known as Team BRIR.

The game will feature seven minutes of "exclusively created broadcast-quality animated" cutscenes.

WayForward is developing the game under the supervision of Rooster Teeth . WayForward and Arc System Works will publish the game.

Characters from the RWBY franchise previously debuted in Arc System Works ' BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle 2D crossover fighting game as free DLC characters.

The original RWBY web animated series by the late creator Monty Oum follows four girls with unique weapons and powers who are training to hunt supernatural "Creatures of Grimm."

Bunta Kinami launched RWBY: The Official Manga in Shonen Jump+ in December 2018, and the manga ended in June 2020. Viz Media published the manga as part of its Weekly Shonen Jump lineup.

Shirow Miwa drew an earlier adaptation of the web animated series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine from November 2015 to February 2017. Viz Media published the manga in its English edition of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine beginning in October 2017, and also published the manga in print. Additionally, Viz Media is also publishing the RWBY manga anthology series.