Brave Story's Yoichiro Ono Launches New Manga Based on Novels by SHIMONETA's Hirotaka Akagi

"Level-up training fantasy" debuts on August 27

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app has revealed that Yoichiro Ono ( Brave Story manga) will launch a new manga titled Saikyо̄ Onna Shishо̄tachi ga Ikusei Hо̄shin wo Megutte Shuraba , based on a light novel series by Hirotaka Akagi ( SHIMONETA: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist ), on the app on August 27. Ryūshi Tajima is credited as the character designer.

The "level-up training fantasy" follows three female S-class adventurers who are looking for a pupil and future husband.

Akagi launched the Boku wo Nariagarase Yо̄ to Suru Saikyо̄ Onna Shishо̄tachi ga Ikusei Hо̄shin wo Megutte Shuraba light novel series with illustrations by Tajima in 2020. The third volume will ship on August 19.

Akagi launched the SHIMONETA light novel series with illustrations by Eight Shimotsuki in 2012, and ended the series with the 11th volume in February 2016. The novels inspired a television anime in 2015.

Brave Story: Shinsetsu , Yoichiro Ono 's manga retelling of Miyuki Miyabe 's acclaimed modern fantasy novel, debuted in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in April 2004, and ended in 2008. The series inspired a theatrical anime film by GONZO in 2006.