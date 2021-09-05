Love After World Domination Anime Reveals 7 More Cast Members, Visual

The official website for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's Koi wa Sekai Seifuku no Ato de ( Love After World Domination ) manga revealed seven new cast members on Sunday, as well as a new key visual.

The new cast members include:

The anime will premiere next year, and Funimation will stream the series as it airs. The show's previously announced cast includes:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fudō Aikawa (Red Gelato)

as Fudō Aikawa (Red Gelato) Ikumi Hasegawa as Desumi Magahara (Princess of Death)

as Desumi Magahara (Princess of Death) Fumihiko Tachiki as Narrator

Kazuya Iwata ( Cute Executive Officer ) is directing the anime at project No.9 , and Satoru Sugizawa ( Cute Executive Officer ) is in charge of the series scripts. Akemi Kobayashi (Air movie, Chi's Sweet Home , Prétear ) is designing the characters. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound, and Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music. Pony Canyon and App Dream are producing the music, and Dream Shift is producing the overall project.

The romantic comedy manga explores the relationship between Fudō Aikawa, the leader of the Gelato 5 hero squadron whose aim is bring about world peace, and Desumi Magahara, the warrior leader of the Gecko secret organization whose aim is world domination.

Noda and Wakamatsu ( Ningyohime no Gomen ne Gohan ) launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third volume on April 8.

