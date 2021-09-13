Glaeolia 2 Anthology, The Sky is Blue with a Single Cloud Manga Collection Nominated for 2021 Ignatz Awards

The Small Press Expo event announced its nominees for the 2021 Ignatz Awards on September 1. Glacier Bay Books' Glaeolia 2 collection of indie manga has been nominated in the "Outstanding Anthology" category.

Also nominated is Garo cartoonist Kuniko Tsurita 's The Sky is Blue with a Single Cloud manga collection in the "Outstanding Collection" category. Drawn & Quarterly released the collection with translation by Ryan Holmberg in July 2020.

Glacier Bay Books announced the Glaeolia 2 anthology in September 2020, and released the book on November 30. The collection features the work of INA, Kawakatsu Tokushige, Kenya Oba, Maiko Dake, Masami Kuroki, Miki Yamamoto, Mishima Yoshiharu, Mori Masayuki, Morita Rui, nerunodaisuki, Nozomu Nakayama, and Shino Ura. Oratnir designed the cover. The work features translation by zhuchka, Anna Schnell, rkp, and emuh ruh.

Glacier Bay Books previously released the first volume of Glaeolia in May 2020. A third volume is in the works.

The Ignatz Awards, which are named after the character in George Herriman's seminal comic Krazy Kat , recognize "outstanding achievement in comics and cartooning." A jury of cartoonists create a ballot every year, and then the attendees of Small Press Expo vote on the nominees. This year's event, similar to last year, is virtual. The event will take place on September 18, and the awards ceremony will take place at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Sources: Email correspondence, Small Press Expo