Cowboy Bebop & Tokyo Godfathers Writer, Wolf's Rain Creator Keiko Nobumoto Passes Away

Anime writer Dai Sato reported on Friday that screenwriter Keiko Nobumoto ( Cowboy Bebop , Wolf's Rain , Tokyo Godfathers , Macross Plus ) passed away on December 1 after a battle with esophageal cancer. She was 57. Her family held a private service on December 4, and director Shinichiro Watanabe confirmed her passing to Sato.

Nobumoto was born in Hokkaido on March 13, 1964. She debuted as a scriptwriter by winning the Third Fuji TV Young Scenario Grand Prix in 1989, and she eventually wrote for live-action, animation, and stage productions.

Nobumoto was the original creator of the Wolf's Rain anime. She oversaw the series scripts for Cowboy Bebop and Wolf's Rain , and wrote the screenplays for Cowboy Bebop: The Movie and both the original video anime and movie editions of Macross Plus . She collaborated with Satoshi Kon on the Tokyo Godfathers film. She also contributed scripts for Space Dandy and Samurai Champloo .