Cowboy Bebop & Tokyo Godfathers Writer, Wolf's Rain Creator Keiko Nobumoto Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime writer Dai Sato reported on Friday that screenwriter Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop, Wolf's Rain, Tokyo Godfathers, Macross Plus) passed away on December 1 after a battle with esophageal cancer. She was 57. Her family held a private service on December 4, and director Shinichiro Watanabe confirmed her passing to Sato.
Nobumoto was born in Hokkaido on March 13, 1964. She debuted as a scriptwriter by winning the Third Fuji TV Young Scenario Grand Prix in 1989, and she eventually wrote for live-action, animation, and stage productions.
Nobumoto was the original creator of the Wolf's Rain anime. She oversaw the series scripts for Cowboy Bebop and Wolf's Rain, and wrote the screenplays for Cowboy Bebop: The Movie and both the original video anime and movie editions of Macross Plus. She collaborated with Satoshi Kon on the Tokyo Godfathers film. She also contributed scripts for Space Dandy and Samurai Champloo.