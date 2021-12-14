Manga Creator in Chara Chara Makiart Unit Found Guilty of Sexual Assault on Minor

Publisher Kodansha announced on Tuesday that the Kyoto District Court has found a manga creator in the Chara Chara Makiart creative unit guilty of sexual assault on a female elementary school student between spring and summer of last year. The defendant, a 45-year-old man, was sentenced on November 25 to three years in prison, but the sentence is suspended for five years. (If the defendant remains in good behavior for five years, he will not serve time in prison.)

Kodansha has halted the serialization of the creative unit's ongoing manga in the company's Nakayoshi shōjo manga magazine, and has ended its contract with the author. In addition, it has recalled all books it published of the author's work.

The Chara Chara Makiart unit was serializing the Harapeko Penguin Cafe and Tom to Jerry: Nanairo manga in Nakayoshi . The former launched in Nakayoshi in February 2019, while the latter launched just recently on August 3.