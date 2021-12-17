Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Game's 1st Promo Video Reveals Summer 2022 Launch

Free-to-play game launches for iOS, Android devices

Square Enix announced on Friday that it will release its Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile game for iOS and Android devices in summer 2022. The company streamed the first promotional video:

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Preregistration is open.

The game will tell the story of Hiromu Arakawa 's Fullmetal Alchemist series with full voice-acting and scenes featuring 3DCG and new animation.

The 20th anniversary of Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist was on July 12.

Arakawa is best known for her Fullmetal Alchemist and Silver Spoon manga. Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. Similar to the 2003 Fullmetal Alchemist anime, the 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa 's original manga, though the latter hews closer to the manga's story and ending.