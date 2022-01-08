AZU's Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

This year's sixth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that AZU 's Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta! (A Sage Has Joined Your Party!) manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on January 20.

The manga centers on Suō Amadera, a high school student who has recently shut himself off from the outside world and settled himself in a secluded life in his room. But appearing before him is a cute girl who names herself a sage, who has nothing but painful words and bitter advice for Suō to show him back to the outside world. But she herself has foolish moments of her own.

AZU launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2021, and Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2021.

AZU launched their Magical Sempai ( Tejina Senpai ) manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in February 2016, and ended the series in February 2021. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped on March 5. Kodansha Comics published all eight volumes in English digitally.

The Magical Sempai television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Each of the series' 12 episodes is 15 minutes long. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles. The company also streamed an English dub .