Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai Live-Action Film Reveals 8 Cast Members

Sara Minami, Yūmi Kawai, Riko, Mizuki Kayashima, more join cast

The official website for the live-action film of Usamaru Furuya 's Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai (I Want to be Killed by a High School Girl) suspense manga revealed a new visual and cast members for the film on Wednesday.

The new cast members include Sara Minami, Yūmi Kawai, Riko, Mizuki Kayashima, Kanata Hosoda, Natsu Katō, Nonoka Kubo, and Kin Takao. The cast will star alongside lead actor Kei Tanaka ( .hack//The Movie , live-action Library Wars , Tokyo University Story ).

Hideo Jōjō (Dangerous Drugs of Sex/Sei no Gekiyaku, On the Edge of Their Seats/Alps Stand no Hashi no Hō) is directing and writing the film, which will open in April.

Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai follows a man who becomes a high school teacher in his nine-year plan to be killed by a beautiful girl — even though he doesn't particularly want to die.

Yutaka Tanito is developing and producing the film. The company Dub is producing the film, and Nikkatsu is developing and distributing.

Furuya ( Lychee Light Club , No Longer Human , Amane Gymnasium, 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso ) began the manga in Shinchosha 's quarterly magazine Go Go Bunch in 2013, and Shinchosha shipped the first compiled volume in February 2015. He ended the manga in July 2016, and the second and final volume shipped thereafter.