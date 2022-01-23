Voice Actress Ai Furihata Self-Isolates Due to Possible COVID-19 Close Contact

actress did not appear at "Lisani! LIVE 2022" event on Saturday

Talent agency Across Entertainment announced on Friday that voice actress Ai Furihata is self-isolating after a staff member she was around this week tested positive for COVID-19. Furihata was designated a close contact of the staff member who tested positive.

As a result, Furihata did not appear at the "Lisani! LIVE 2022" event on Saturday. The agency sated that Furihata was not in close contact with anyone who appeared at the event.

Furihata voices Ruby Kurosawa in Love Live! Sunshine!! , and also voices Gome in Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai . Her other main roles include Iyo in Rail Romanesque , Lisbeth Lustburg in For Whom the Alchemist Exists , and Majiha Pink in I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives.



