JAM Project's Hironobu Kageyama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Performer canceled Monday event after feeling ill, received positive test result on Tuesday

Musician and performer Hironobu Kageyama revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Kageyama noted that he had hoped it would just be a normal cold, since he no longer had a fever, but he then received a positive test result. He added that he is only experiencing mild symptoms.

Kageyama canceled his "2022-nen Solo Akogi no Tabi Haishin 1-Gatsu hen" event on Monday due to feeling unwell at the time. He had been experieincing pain in his throat on Sunday, with the situation not improving on Monday morning.

Kageyama is perhaps best known for performing the "Cha-la Head-Cha-la" opening song for Dragon Ball Z , as well as the opening theme songs for tokusatsu shows Hikari Sentai Maskman and Chojin Sentai Jetman . He is also well known for being a founding member and the bandleader for the JAM Project band, providing theme songs for numerous anime, games, and TV show projects, mostly focused on mecha and tokusatsu.