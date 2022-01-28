Healer Girl Anime Unveils Story, More Cast & Staff, Ending Song

The official website for Healer Girl , "a bold, new form of musical healing animation" from Studio 3Hz , formally opened on Friday and posted the story introduction, more cast and staff members, ending theme song, ending animation sequence, and key visual for the anime. It also confirmed the anime's April premiere.





The story is set in a world where three schools of medicine are pervasive: Western medicine, Eastern medicine, and "vocal medicine." The healing of illness and injuries via songs is a special technique that not only improves the metal health of patients, but also the mental health of doctors. Such "Healers" strive to sing when called upon to respond to the health and anxiety of patients and doctors alike. The anime depicts the healer girls in training at the Karasuma Vocal Medical Institute.

The newly announced cast members are:

Ayahi Takagaki as Ria Karasuma

as Ria Karasuma Hisako Tōjō as Shoko Nagisa

Miyu Takagi as Shinobu Honosaka



The newly announced staff members are:

In real life, "Healer Girls" is also a new unit of the anime's four main voices actresses. The unit performs the "Believe like Singing" ending theme song heard in the video above.

The anime will premiere in April.

Healer Girls also performs the opening theme song "Feel You, Heal You." The voice actresses will perform a "Healing Theater" stage reading and mini live concert for the anime on March 6 at Tokyo's Science Hall.

The anime stars (from left to right in the image above):

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? , Skate-Leading Stars , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is supervising the series scripts. Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker , Princess Principal ) is designing the characters.

Sources: Healer Girls anime's website, Comic Natalie