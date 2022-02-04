futekiya Licenses Kazuki Natsume's His Little Amber Manga

Manga launches this month from Tokyomangasha

futekiya announced on Friday that it has licensed Kazuki Natsume's His Little Amber manga from Tokyomangasha. The company is releasing the first chapter for free on the service this month.

The company describes the story:

It's been five years since Genji picked up the helpless leopard cub on a snowy winter night. And although it's only natural for kids to grow up as time goes by, it is almost supernatural how handsome Koshiro has become. It's been five years since being rescued by Genji, and Koshiro starts to... feel things. Is this maybe something regular people learn in school? Perhaps Genji can help...

Natsume launched the manga in Tokyomangasha's NUUDE magazine in 2020.

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release