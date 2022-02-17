Live-Action Usogui Film's Opening Scene Posted Online

Film opened on February 11

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming a video featuring the opening scene from the live-action film of Toshio Sako 's Usogui ( The Lie Eater ) manga on Friday. The scene shows Madarame (Ryūsei Yokohama) making a bet with Sōichi Kiruma (Kaito Sakurai) to become the head of the Kakerō organization, with a bet that a plane will fly overhead within an hour. Kiruma's lackeys engineer the bet, Madarame loses, and Kiruma decides his fate.

The film opened on February 11. A companion live-action four-episode web series titled Usogui -Kurama Ranko-hen/Kaji Takaomi-hen- (The Lie Eater -Ranko Kurama's Story/Takaomi Kaji's Story) began streaming on the dTV streaming service on the same day.

The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend.

The film stars Ryūsei Yokohama as the protagonist Baku Madarame. Hayato Sano plays Baku's partner Takaomi Kaji. Hideo Nakata ( Ring , Dark Water , L change the WorLd ) is directing the film. B'z is performing the film's theme song "Live."

The live-action film was announced in 2016.

The story of Usogui follows a brilliant gambler named Baku "Usogui" Madarame as he lays down his life as the wager for various games.

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. Sako launched a spinoff manga titled Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- (The Lie Eater: Referree Hikoichi Yakō) in Weekly Young Jump in October 2021, and ended it in November 2021. The main manga inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012.