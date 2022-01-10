Live-Action Usogui Film Spawns Net Series About Ranko, Kaji

The official website for the live-action film of Toshio Sako 's Usogui ( The Lie Eater ) manga announced on Tuesday that the film will have a companion live-action four-episode web series titled Usogui -Kurama Ranko-hen/Kaji Takaomi-hen- ( The Lie Eater -Ranko Kurama's Story/Takaomi Kaji's Story). The dTV streaming service will stream the series on February 11, the same day the film opens.

The film's director Hideo Nakata is also directing the live-action series. The series will have the same cast as the film, and will focus on the stories of its titular characters

The film will open on February 11.

The film stars Ryūsei Yokohama as the protagonist Baku Madarame. Hayato Sano plays Baku's partner Takaomi Kaji. Hideo Nakata ( Ring , Dark Water , L change the WorLd ) is directing the film. B'z is performing the film's theme song "Live."

The live-action film was announced in 2016.

The story of Usogui follows a brilliant gambler named Baku "Usogui" Madarame as he lays down his life as the wager for various games.

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. Sako launched a spinoff manga titled Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- (The Lie Eater: Referree Hikoichi Yakō) in Weekly Young Jump on October 7, and ended it on November 25. The main manga inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012.



