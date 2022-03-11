Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Orchestral Concert Opens in Los Angeles on May 21

Concert will be 1st show of U.S. tour

Toei Animation and Overlook Events announced on Tuesday that the " Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" live orchestral concert series will open at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 21. Tickets for the show went on sale on Friday.

Overlook Events (" Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure") is producing the concert, which will be the first show of a U.S. tour. Toei Animation and Overlook Events will announce more tour dates and venues at a later time.

Eric Roth was scheduled to conduct the orchestra in its premiere North American performance in Chicago in March 2020. However, the staff canceled the performance due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

The concert series will feature musical arrangements and timed visuals from the Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z anime.

" Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" premiered in Paris, France in May 2017.

Source: Press release