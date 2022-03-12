The Demon Girl Next Door Anime's 2nd Season Previews Theme Songs in Promo Videos

Sequel series premieres on April 7

The official website for the television anime of Izumo Ito 's The Demon Girl Next Door ( Machikado Mazoku ) manga began streaming a promotional video on Saturday for the show's second season, titled Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme .

Pony Canyon is also streaming previews of the show's opening and ending theme songs. Just as in the first season, the unit shami momo, composed of the lead voice actresses Konomi Kohara and Akari Kitō as their respective characters, perform the opening theme song "Tokimeki Rendezvous" (Heart-Pounding Rendezvous). Konomi Kohara , Akari Kitō , Minami Takahashi , and Tomoyo Takayanagi (again as their respective characters) perform the ending theme song "Yoikagen Tetragon" as the unit Kōro Machikado.

The anime will premiere on the TBS channel on April 7 at 25:28 (effectively, April 8 at 1:28 a.m.), and it will also run on the BS11 channel. New cast members include Ayasa Itō as Riko and Takashi Matsuyama as Manager Shirasawa.

Hiroaki Sakurai ( Cromartie High School , Maid Sama! , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Keiichirō Ōchi ( La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky , Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is once again in charge of the series' scripts. Mai Otsuka ( Shakugan no Shana , Non Non Biyori , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is returning to design the characters.

The first season aired from July to September 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. HIDIVE also began streaming an English dub for the anime in August 2020.

