Live-Action Sensei no Otoriyose Gourmet Series Reveals Song Artists, Spinoff Series

The official website for the live-action series of Asumiko Nakamura and Yuuri Eda 's Sensei no Otoriyose (Sensei's Mail-Order Food) hybrid gourmet manga/novel series revealed the theme song artists for the series, as well as a new spinoff mini-series on Tuesday. SOMETIME'S will perform the series' opening theme song "Somebody," while Bialystocks will perform the ending theme song "Sashiiro."

In addition, the series will also have a five-episode mini-series spinoff titled Sensei no Otoriyose ~Haitatsuin Kimejima-kun no Oishii Nichijō~ that will debut on YouTube from March 27 to 31.

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 8.

Osamu Mukai (left in image below) plays Haruka Enomura, while Yukiya Kitamura (right) plays Miruku Nakata.

The additional cast members include Manami Hashimoto as Kyōko Kudō, Fuju Kamio as Kimejima-kun, and Naomi Zaizen as Shinonome-san.

The story centers on the relationship between the cheerful, feminine manga artist Miruku Nakata, and the brusque yet sensual erotic writer Haruka Enomura (who writes the story for Nakata's manga). They were fans of each other's works, but when they actually met, they were shocked by how different the other's looks and personality were from what they expected. Still, they slowly open up to each other through their mutual obsession: mail-ordering local cuisine from distant areas.

In real life, Nakamura and Eda based the story on actual cuisine they ordered by mail. Nakamura would draw a manga chapter for this hybrid project, then Eda would write a text chapter, and the two creators would continue alternating chapters between them.

Kentarō Moriya, Toshiyuki Honma, and Katsumi Emura are directing the series, with scripts by Kisa Miura, Junichirō Taniguchi , and Hisako Fujihara. Tarō Makido is composing the music.

Nakamura and Eda launched the manga in pixiv Comic in 2013, and ended it in 2018. Libre Publishing released two compiled book volumes for the manga.

