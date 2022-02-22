Sensei no Otoriyose Live-Action Series Reveals More Cast, April 8 Premiere

Manami Hashimoto, Fuju Kamio, Naomi Zaizen join cast

The official website for the live-action series of Asumiko Nakamura and Yuuri Eda 's Sensei no Otoriyose (Sensei's Mail-Order Food) hybrid gourmet manga/novel series revealed more cast members, the main visual, and the April 8 premiere date for the series on Tuesday.

The additional cast members include Manami Hashimoto as Kyōko Kudō, Fuju Kamio as Kimejima-kun, and Naomi Zaizen as Shinonome-san.

The series will premiere on April 8 on TV Tokyo .

Osamu Mukai (left in image below) plays Haruka Enomura, while Yukiya Kitamura (right) plays Miruku Nakata.

The story centers on the relationship between the cheerful, feminine manga artist Miruku Nakata, and the brusque yet sensual erotic writer Haruka Enomura (who writes the story for Nakata's manga). They were fans of each other's works, but when they actually met, they were shocked by how different the other's looks and personality were from what they expected. Still, they slowly open up to each other through their mutual obsession: mail-ordering local cuisine from distant areas.

In real life, Nakamura and Eda based the story on actual cuisine they ordered by mail. Nakamura would draw a manga chapter for this hybrid project, then Eda would write a text chapter, and the two creators would continue alternating chapters between them.

Kentarō Moriya, Toshiyuki Honma, and Katsumi Emura are directing the series, with scripts by Kisa Miura, Junichirō Taniguchi , and Hisako Fujihara. Tarō Makido is composing the music.

Nakamura and Eda launched the manga in pixiv Comic in 2013, and ended it in 2018. Libre Publishing released two compiled book volumes for the manga.

Digital Manga Guild previously released Nakamura's Classmates and Sotsugyōsei manga in English, and Seven Seas then picked up the license to both in 2018 and released them in three volumes in 2019. Seven Seas has also licensed Nakamura's Sora and Hara and O.B. manga.

A-1 Pictures produced an anime film adaptation of the Classmates manga that opened in Japan in February 2016. Aniplex of America and Azoland Pictures released the film in theaters in the United States in May 2016, and Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in September of that year.

Eda's Kabukibu! light novel series and its manga adaptation by Chizu Kamikō inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in April 2017. Anime Strike exclusively streamed the series in the United States. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on home video in 2018.

Sources: Sensei no Otoriyose live-action series' website, Comic Natalie