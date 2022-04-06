Tesla Note Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga launched in January 2021, inspired TV anime in October 2021

The 57th chapter of Kōta Sannomiya , Masafumi Nishida , and Tadayoshi Kubo 's Tesla Note manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end in its next chapter. The manga updates every Wednesday, so if there are no delays, the manga will end on April 13.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Botan Negoro is not your average high school girl—she's been trained to be an elite government agent since she was young. She's also an expert on the "Tesla Fragment", which appear throughout the world to cause supernatural chaos. Her mission is to retrieve these fragments, and to do so she teams up with the smarmy, self-proclaimed top agent Kuruma. But this is no easy mission, even for an elite team...

Sannomiya, Masafumi Nishida , and Tadayoshi Kubo launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. The manga transferred to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in August 2021. Nishida and Kubo are credited with the original work, while Sannomiya is drawing the art. Kodansha published the manga's fifth volume on January 17, and will publish the sixth volume on April 15. Sannomiya previously tweeted that the manga had reached "pretty much the halfway point" of its story by the fourth volume. Kodansha Comics published the manga's third volume digitally on February 22.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Magazine Pocket