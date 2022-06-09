Uncle From Another World Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Additional Cast, Netflix Stream, July 6 Premiere

The staff for the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga revealed the second promotional video, visual, additional cast, Netflix 's worldwide stream, and July 6 premiere.

The anime will debut on AT-X on July 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The first episode will get a preview screening on YouTube on June 25. Netflix will stream the series worldwide, starting with Japan in July. The company will reveal the streaming schedule outside Japan at a later date.

The newly announced cast includes:

Kenichi Suzumura as Edger

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Raiga

Hisako Kanemoto as Sawae

The anime's main cast members are:

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ota ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters.

Mayu Maeshima performs the anime's opening theme song "story." Yuka Iguchi performs the ending theme song "Ichibanboshi Sonority." Both songs' respective CD singles will ship on August 3.

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on February 21. The manga has 1.8 million copies in circulation. Yen Press published the manga's fourth volume on March 29.

Source: Press release