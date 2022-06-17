Mushibugyō Author Hiroshi Fukuda Recruits Assistants for New Manga

New manga's protagonist will be modern day high school student

Takahiro Taniguchi of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine and manga creator Hiroshi Fukuda ( Mushibugyō ) are recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for a new serialized manga. The new manga's protagonist will be a modern day high school student.

Fukuda serialized the original Mushibugyō manga from 2009 to 2010, and Shogakukan compiled and published three book volumes. Fukuda launched his new Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō manga, which revamps the basic story, in 2011, and ended it in September 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 32nd and final compiled book volume in October 2017.

Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō inspired a 26-episode television anime series (seen right) that aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The manga also inspired three original video anime episodes bundled with the manga's 15th, 16th, and 17th volumes.

Fukuda launched the Gofun-go no Sekai manga in 2018 in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, and ended it in 2019.

Source: Ganmo