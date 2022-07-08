The DioField Chronicle Game's New Trailer Previews Story, Characters, Gameplay

Square Enix began streaming a release date trailer for Lancarse's The DioField Chronicle real-time strategy RPG on Friday. The new video previews story, characters, and gameplay.

The game will debut in Japan on September 22. A demo for the game will debut on August 10.

The game will ship for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam . The Western release is slated for this year.

The game's Japanese website states the game will have audio in English and Japanese and text in Japanese, English, French, German, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

The era of myths gives way to an era of great turmoil… The world of men is mired in upheaval, as an age of war rages for years on end. A mercenary band arise from amidst the flames and the chaos, they who's fated deeds will be sung of in ages yet to come. But when all is said and done, will the name "Blue Fox" come to be a byword for hope or darkest tragedy?

The game's story centers on a war between a militant empire and a coalition of nations resisting the empire's advances. In a deadlock in the war, the two sides turn their attention the island of Diofield, where an isolationist kingdom holds vast quantities of Jade, a necessary resource for magic. Both the empire and the alliance make their moves to claim the island's supply of Jade.

The game features a real-time tactical combat system, where selecting units pauses the game and brings up menus for units to take action. Players will be able to select which missions to tackle, while also choosing how to train and equip their units prior to battle.