Voice Actress Rie Takahashi Diagnosed With COVID-19

The official website for talent management agency 81 Produce announced on Friday that voice actress Rie Takahashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The agency explained that Takahashi had been in close contact with an infected individual on Tuesday, but tested negative during a PCR test on that day. When Takahashi became slightly feverish on Thursday, she underwent another PCR test, and this time tested positive.

She is currently isolating at home and is , per the guidance of medical professionals, focusing on recovering and identifying those she had been in close contact with.

The currently airing anime that Takahashi voices roles in include Rent-A-Girlfriend , Classroom of the Elite II , Orient , and The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious . She is slated to voice roles in upcoming anime that include Kakegurui twin , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , and Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

