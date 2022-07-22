News
Voice Actress Rie Takahashi Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for talent management agency 81 Produce announced on Friday that voice actress Rie Takahashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The agency explained that Takahashi had been in close contact with an infected individual on Tuesday, but tested negative during a PCR test on that day. When Takahashi became slightly feverish on Thursday, she underwent another PCR test, and this time tested positive.
She is currently isolating at home and is , per the guidance of medical professionals, focusing on recovering and identifying those she had been in close contact with.
The currently airing anime that Takahashi voices roles in include Rent-A-Girlfriend, Classroom of the Elite II, Orient, and The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious. She is slated to voice roles in upcoming anime that include Kakegurui twin, I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, and Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Image from Rie Takahashi's Twitter account