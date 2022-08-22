Kemono Friends 3 Game to End Service on PS4

Game launched on June 6, only playable for 10 days before entering long-term maintenance on June 16

The official website for Sega 's Kemono Friends 3 game revealed on August 2 that the game will end its service on the PlayStation 4 due to difficulties in continuing service on the platform. The game launched for the PS4 on June 6 at the same time as its PlayStation 5 version launched, but the PS4 version entered long-term maintenance only 10 days later on June 16, and now will no longer be available.

The game is free to play on both consoles, but has optional in-game purchases.

The Kemono Friends 3 project is both a smartphone game and an arcade game. The smartphone game launched in September 2019, and the Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours arcade game also launched in September 2019, but ended service on September 30.

Nexon 's original Kemono Friends app game launched in early 2016 and ended service in December of that year — before the Kemono Friends anime even aired. The 12-episode television anime then premiered in January 2017 and ended in March 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Kemono Friends 2 , the 12-episode television anime's second season, premiered in Japan in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia. Discotek Media released the first season on Blu-ray Disc.

The franchise has also inspired smartphone apps and manga, as well as several stage plays. A Kemono Friends Picross game for Nintendo Switch launched in Japan and in the West in October 2018.

