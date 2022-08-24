Sony Unveils Customizable DualSense Edge Controller for PS5

Controller features customizable button inputs, dead zones, travel times, stick caps, modules, back paddles

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) unveiled DualSense Edge, a new controller for the PlayStation 5, on Tuesday. The controller features multiple customizble options, including custom user control profiles and swapable parts.

The wireless controller features the ability to activate or deactivate individual buttons, adjustable analog stick sensitivity, adjustable stick dead zones, and adjustable L2/R2 trigger dead zone and travel time (up to making the triggers only a low-travel button click). Controller customization options can be saved in profiles.

The controller will feature a user interface that will allow players to swap profiles, adjust volume, and adjust profile settings within the controller alone.

It will also feature swappable stick caps: standard caps, low dome, and high dome. Stick caps will be sold separately. The entire analog stick module is fully replaceable. The controller will feature back buttons that are replaceable with half dome and lever variations, and can be mapped to any other button input in the controller for ease of access.

Microsoft similarly released the Xbox One Elite Controller in 2015. Like the DualSense Edge, it features replaceable stick caps, parts, rear button paddles, and customizable buttons, as well as dead zone and travel time adjustment.