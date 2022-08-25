Ahare! Meisaku-kun Anime Reveals Subaru Kimura, Yurika Kubo as Guest Stars

The official website for the Ahare! Meisaku-kun anime shorts revealed on Thursday that Subaru Kimura and Yurika Kubo will guest star in the anime's new season Ahare! Meisaku-kun Ryūgūchū-hen .

Kimura will play Meisaku's new homeroom teacher Double Punch Chō. Kubo will play a character that appears in the first three episodes of the new season.

The staff of the anime launched a Makuake crowdfunding campaign for a new season of the anime on April 8, and the campaign met its goal on the same day. The project raised 19,938,500 yen (about US$145,800) by the time it ended on June 20.

The project funds four anime shorts for distribution on YouTube . Stretch goals included additional episodes, as well as other features like ending theme animation and character songs. error403 will animate the new season.

Taketo Shinkai is returning to direct the anime at Pie in the sky with character design by Jun Oson . The main cast is returning as well.

The anime's sixth season premiered during NHK Educational TV's Beat World variety show in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The anime's final episode aired on March 25. Kensho Ono , Takuya Eguchi , Masaki Satō, and comedy duos Nasunakanishi and Ushiro City continued to voice roles in the anime.

AnimeLog (Anilog) began streaming the anime on its global YouTube channel in November 2020.

AnimeLog describes the series:

Once upon a time, there was a prestigious school called "Ryugu Elementary School" that produced many famous characters. One day, an ordinary boy named "Matsuda Meisaku" entered Ryugu Elementary School. Will he be able to graduate from the school as a masterpiece character, surrounded by a lot of strong characters such as 'Sweetie' who is super stupid and high-tension, 'Musubi' who is mad and called 'Onigiri', 'Nokio' who is a narcissist and calls himself a robot, and 'Bolt' who is obviously faster than a rabbit?

The show premiered in April 2016 during Beat World with 39 five-minute episodes.