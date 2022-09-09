×
The Human Crazy University TV Anime Reveals More Cast, October 5 Premiere

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
2nd promo video also streamed for anime based on YouTube manga

The official website for The Human Crazy University, the television anime adaptation of the Human Bug Daigaku_Yami no Manga YouTube manga, revealed a promotional video, October 5 premiere, and more cast for the show on Friday.

The anime stars:

DLE (Eagle Talon franchise, first Thermae Romae television anime) is animating the series, which will premiere on Tokyo MX on October 5. The show will also air on BS-Fuji, Sun TV, and AT-X, and will stream in Japan on Amazon Prime Video. Nano will perform the opening theme song "Catastrophe."

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The "Human Bug Daigaku_Yami no Manga" channel on YouTube has been releasing manga with voiced narration and dialogue since March 2019. The "somewhat dark" manga installments are themed around what happens to people when they are pushed to their very limits and driven into a corner like bugs. The installments depict these situations from the perspectives of various characters.

Sources: The Human Crazy University anime's website, Comic Natalie

