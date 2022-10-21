Roly Poly Peoples Anime Shorts Premiere on YouTube

2 new episodes of pill bug anime stream every Friday

The Roly Poly Peoples original anime shorts premiered on YouTube with two episodes on Friday. Two new episodes will debut every Friday at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT).

Episode 1

Episode 2

The anime follows pill bugs in DANGOMUCITY.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

The first three episodes premiered early on YouTube in April.

Source: Roly Poly Peoples anime's website, Anime Eiga