Roly Poly Peoples Anime Shorts Premiere on YouTube
posted on by Alex Mateo
2 new episodes of pill bug anime stream every Friday
The Roly Poly Peoples original anime shorts premiered on YouTube with two episodes on Friday. Two new episodes will debut every Friday at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT).
The anime follows pill bugs in DANGOMUCITY.
The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):
- ??? as Sunny
- Yūma Uchida as Wicky
- Sumire Uesaka as Kelly
- Junya Enoki as Blues
- Kōtarō Nishiyama as Rolly
- Kaito Ishikawa as Liner
- Daisuke Namikawa as Pochi (dog creature on top)
The first three episodes premiered early on YouTube in April.
Source: Roly Poly Peoples anime's website, Anime Eiga