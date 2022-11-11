Go Nagai 50th Anniversary Tribute Book Contains New Harenchi Gakuen Story

Shogakukan published a tribute book on Thursday for manga creator Go Nagai titled Mangaka Hon Special Nagai Go , which contains a new chapter of Nagai's Harenchi Gakuen manga. The new chapter is titled "Shinsōkaiten Harenchi Gakuen" (Newly Renovated Harenchi Gakuen). This is the first new Harenchi Gakuen work in 27 years, since Heisei Harenchi Gakuen concluded.

The tribute book also contains interviews, critical essays, and messages from various artists, manga creators, and illustrators.

The original Harenchi Gakuen manga is set in a school where both teachers and students are all sexual perverts who show off their panties, or peep at girls while they are changing.

Nagai began the Harenchi Gakuen manga in the inaugural issue of the now-institutional magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from Shueisha on August 1, 1968. The manga ended in 1972. Nagai published a new manga titled Heisei Harenchi Gakuen , first with two chapters in Nihon Bungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku in 1994, and then more chapters in Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Weekly Manga Sunday in December 1995.

The original manga inspired four live-action films and a 27-episode live-action series in the early 70s. Heisei Harenchi Gakuen inspired a live-action film and OVA adaptation in 1996.

Nagai debuted as a manga artist in 1967 with Meakashi Polikichi and went on to create many classic and genre-defining works, including Cutie Honey , Devilman , Mazinger Z , Getter Robo , and Harenchi Gakuen . In recent years, he has continued to pen new spinoffs, such as his ongoing Devilman Saga manga. He has also serialized the autobiographical Gekiman! manga about the creation of his various notable titles.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web