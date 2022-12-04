Lucky Star Spinoff Manga About Konata 15 Years Later to Launch Next Spring

The third volume of Kadokawa 's Mitaina! magazine revealed on November 18 that a Lucky Star spinoff manga temporarily titled Konata 31 will debut in the magazine's next issue in spring 2023. The magazine teases the spinoff about Konata will take place 15 years after the main manga. Yoshimizu is credited with the original work, and Haruki Hongō is drawing the manga.

The same issue on November 18 had launched a continuation of Kagami Yoshimizu 's main Lucky Star manga. Mitaina! posted several images from the magazine's feature on the manga on Twitter, including some four-panel strips, comments from voice actresses, and some colored images. The issue also featured an interview with Yoshimizu.

Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine had been running the Lucky Star manga since its January 2004 issue, and Kadokawa published the 10th compiled volume in Japan in November 2014. Yoshimizu had put the original manga on hiatus in 2014, due to a new project he was planning.

Yoshimizu's story of four school girls already inspired a number of spinoff manga as well as the 2007 Lucky Star television anime, an original video anime ( OVA ) project, and 2013's Miyakawa-ke no Kūfuku spinoff anime. Bandai Entertainment released part of the original Lucky Star manga, the television series, and the OVA in North America. Funimation streamed the anime, and Crunchyroll also previously streamed it.

Yoshimizu also is credited with the original illustrations for Kadokawa 's original television anime Maesetsu! Opening Act .

Source: Mitaina! volume 3 via Otakomu



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.